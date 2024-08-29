Philippines Says US Missile Slammed by China to Aid in Training

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ top military official said the deployment of a US missile system in the country was mainly for training as the Southeast Asian nation ramps up its defense in the face of tensions with China.

The Philippines is “trying to get the latest weapon systems that are out there for us to develop a deterrent effect,” military chief Romeo Brawner Jr. told a briefing on Thursday after a meeting with the head of the US-Indo Pacific Command Samuel Paparo in Baguio City, north of the capital.

“The objective is for us to train together with our strategic ally on the use of modern weapon systems,” Brawner said, referring to the presence of a mid-range missile system in the country since April.

The remarks come as tensions are riding high over competing claims in the South China Sea amid dangerous collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels. The Southeast Asian nation announced separately on Thursday that it plans to buy 40 new fighter jets to bolster its military capability.

Paparo declined to discuss specific weapon deployment plans in the Philippines, but said the US military is in “a constant state of experimentation.”

The US’ Mid-Range Capability missile system deployed for the first time to northern Philippines four months ago had been another sore point between the two nations, with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi telling his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo in July that the US missile system “could be destabilizing.”

Manalo brushed aside Wang’s concern and assured him that the weapon system on Philippine soil was a temporary arrangement. Neither Brawner nor Paparo responded to questions on how long the missile system will be in the Philippines.

While Washington is moving to expand military ties with Manila, in part to deter Chinese aggression, it also sought more dialogue with Beijing to prevent such incidents from turning into a bigger conflict.

That much was evident on Thursday as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sat down for rare talks with a top Chinese general during his visit to Beijing. An earlier meeting with China’s Wang saw discussion on setting up new talks between their presidents.

The Philippines for its part has sought to broaden the scope of its existing mutual defense treaty with Washington as it squares off with an adversary with a far more advanced military. Paparo said earlier this week the US is open to accompanying Philippine vessels during resupply missions where many of these ramming incidents occur.

During the briefing, Brawner said the Philippines is open to US help in its resupply missions, but signaled a high bar to tap such assistance.

“When our troops are already hungry, they don’t have any supplies anymore because our resupply missions have been blocked, and that they are on the verge of dying then that’s the time we’re going to seek the help of the United States,” he said.

--With assistance from Manolo Serapio Jr. and Andreo Calonzo.

