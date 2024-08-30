Ukraine Says US Team Joined F-16 Crash Investigation

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine says the US has received a preliminary report on the F-16 fighter jet crash that killed the pilot during a Russian aerial attack on Monday.

US officials have also joined the investigation into the incident, Ukrainian Air Defence Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said Friday in a post on Telegram.

The US-made warplane crashed during the biggest drone and missile assault by Russia since the start of the war more than two years ago, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

A detailed analysis is also underway, according to Oleshchuk. “We need to carefully understand what happened, under what circumstances and whose responsibility it is,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.