Czechs Propose to Curb Budget Deficit in Election Year 2025

The Ministry of Finance building in Prague, Czechia, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The Czech central bank sold an equivalent of 300 million ($323 million) on the foreign-exchange market in March, matching the amount from the previous month as part of its program to sell some of the returns on its reserves. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Finance Ministry presented a plan to cut the budget deficit in the election year 2025, kicking off coalition wrangling about spending priorities as ruling parties grapple with increasing public discontent.

A proposal published on Sunday on the ministry’s website would reduce the shortfall to 230 billion koruna ($10.2 billion) from the 252 billion-koruna target for this year. That compares with a record 419.7 billion-koruna gap in 2021.

The government is walking a tightrope as it is trying to deliver on its promise of fiscal restraint while at the same time boosting funds for defense, roads and education before general elections next fall. The five coalition parties are sliding in opinion polls and drawing fire from labor unions and the opposition for curbing public-sector wage growth and some welfare benefits.

“While our administration has pledged to keep reducing the budget deficit, we have found a reasonable compromise,” Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said in a statement. “I believe the proposed budget also maintains social peace.”

Still, the draft is already causing some tension within the ruling coalition. CTK news service cited Regional Development Minister Ivan Bartos, leader of the smallest government party, as saying the proposal was “unacceptable” because it effectively cut funding for his program designed to build more housing.

(Updates throughout with public discontnet, finance minister comment.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.