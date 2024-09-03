Zelenskiy Says Russian Strike Kills 41 in Central Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian missiles killed at least 41 people in central Ukraine, in one of the deadliest strikes since the Kremlin’s invasion began in February 2022.

More than 180 people were also wounded by two Russian ballistic missiles, which hit a military education facility and a neighboring hospital in the city of Poltava, Zelenskiy said Tuesday in a post on Telegram. The strike partially ruined the building of the communications institute, with many people trapped in the debris, he said.

The time between the air raid alarm and the strike by the high-speed ballistic missiles was too short to issue a warning for people to take cover in the bomb shelter, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Zelenskiy called for a prompt investigation and reiterated his call to foreign partners for more air-defense systems.

