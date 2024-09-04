Ukraine Says Russian Strike Kills 5, Injures Dozens in Lviv

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia launched a combined aerial strike at Lviv, in a rare attack on the western city, killing five people including a junior and injuring at least 35, mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Wednesday.

Over 50 residential buildings in the central historical part of Lviv were damaged, Sadovyi said in a video statement on Telegram. Residents of six buildings will have to relocate due to damages and two health care institutions were also damaged. As the attack was ongoing, Sadovyi said that missiles and drones were attacking the city.

The downtown of the central city of Kryvyi Rih was also attacked by a missile strike, which targeted civilian infrastructure, including a hotel, and five people were injured, mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said.

