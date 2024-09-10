Israel Conducts Airstrikes in Gaza That Hamas Says Kills Dozens

Search and rescue personnel look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment of displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis on Sept. 10. Photographer: Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said its jets struck Hamas terrorists in a command and control center inside a humanitarian zone in Gaza, but Hamas denied that it had fighters in the area and said dozens of people were killed in the attack that struck tents housing displaced people.

The humanitarian zone, known as the Mawasi, is a stretch of fields and sand dunes where hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been sheltering for months near Khan Younis. Unconfirmed footage on social media showed residents digging up sand and pulling out bodies. A witness said the strikes left three craters and destroyed more than 20 tents.

No final death toll has been provided, though the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said the strikes killed dozens. The Hamas-run civil defense service said 40 bodies have been recovered and the search for other victims was still underway.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

The IDF said numerous steps were taken to mitigate risks to civilians prior to the attacks, including use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

In July, about 90 displaced Palestinians were killed in a strike in the Mawasi. Israel said at the time that the attack targeted Mohammed Deif, the top Hamas commander, and later confirmed his death.

The Gaza conflict began after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing almost 1,200 people with another 250 abducted — 97 of whom are believed to still be held in Gaza.

Israel responded with a ground invasion and airstrikes in Gaza that have killed more than 40,000 people, according to Hamas, which does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its figures.

