Venezuela Detains Three Accused of Planning Government Overthrow

A Venezuelan flag during a pro-government rally in protest against US sanctions in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The US State Department said that they will continue to enforce the sanctions program against the Maduro regime until the Venezuelan people can achieve their democratic aspirations.

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela detained at least three foreigners on Saturday who it claims were part of a plan to overthrow the government and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced at a press conference.

Intelligence agencies from the US and Spain were behind the plot, Cabello told reporters on Saturday, adding that more than 400 weapons were seized.

The announcement follows Venezuela’s July 28 presidential vote, in which the electoral authority declared Maduro the winner of a third consecutive term. The results have been contested by the opposition, while even some Maduro allies — including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Colombian President Gustavo Petro — have urged the government to publish the complete voting tallies.

