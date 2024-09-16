Mexico’s Controversial Judicial Reform Is Signed by President

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, May 24, 2024. The US economic slowdown and the fact that Lopez Obrador's policies are in some ways contributing to the sluggishness only intensify the challenges Mexico's next president will have to confront.

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a bill into law on Sunday that will require all federal judges, including those on the Supreme Court, to be elected by popular vote.

AMLO, as the president is known, signed the document in a video published on social media. He was accompanied by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

The new law mandates that starting next year, members of the Supreme Court will be elected in a national vote along with half of all federal judges, rather than by appointment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.