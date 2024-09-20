GIC CIO Warns of Rising Inflation Risks After Fed Cuts

Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, group chief investment officer of GIC Pte Ltd., speaks at the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly & Annual Meeting in Singapore, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The annual meeting is where leaders of global exchanges, regulatory authorities, industry experts from academia and the media gather together for in-depth discussion on major issues surrounding the exchange industry. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- GIC Pte Group Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Jaensubhakij has warned that the market exuberance following Wednesday’s outsized interest-rate cut could be short-lived amid the risk of rising inflation.

“For now we should enjoy it,” Jaensubhakij said at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2024. “But just be prepared that you have tight labor markets across the US, Europe, Japan, and so the risk of inflation coming back sooner may be there.”

The sovereign wealth fund investor said with a US election cycle underway, politicians could push unnecessary stimulus into the market in an effort to win votes.

Jaensubhakij’s comments were broadly reflective of a panel that provided tips for other investors on surviving a potential downturn. He added that many of the companies GIC backed need to borrow funds and wanted rates to drop further.

“In some ways the interest-rate markets are saying you need to cut rates by enough as if we’re going into a recession, but the equity markets on the other hand still say we’re going to re-accelerate the economy and earnings growth is going to come back,” he said. “Only one of them will be right.”

Speaking on the same panel, Hillhouse founder Zhang Lei suggested using technology to enhance the skills and processes of businesses, while Granite Asia Senior Managing Partner Jenny Lee said the days of 1,000 times in returns in Asia’s venture capital space were over.

