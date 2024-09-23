Tanzania Arrests Opposition Leaders Ahead of Planned Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania police arrested leaders of the main opposition party after they asked supporters to join banned street protests to demand an end to political abductions and murders.

Those arrested on Monday include Chadema’s Vice Chairman Tundu Lissu, a fiery critic of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government.

Police “have refused to say where they have taken him,” said John Mrema, a party spokesman.

Before his arrest, Lissu posted on X that armed police had surrounded his house and that he would be taken to a police station.

Chadema said police have also surrounded the home of party chairman, Freeman Mbowe, effectively placing him under house arrest.

The two men were expected to lead unauthorized street demonstrations on Monday. Anti-riot police have been patrolling the streets of Dar es Salaam and elsewhere across the country for the past three days to deter the protests.

Opposition leaders have accused Hassan of rowing back on promised political reforms and cracking down on democracy ahead of elections in November and next year. Police denied involvement in political abductions and murders and have pledged a thorough investigation.

