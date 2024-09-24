Brazil and Spain Struggle to Shake Criticism as Maduro Enablers

(Bloomberg) -- Two of Nicolas Maduro’s oldest allies have raised eyebrows on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the United Nations by hosting a pro-democracy event.

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez initially conceived of the event to highlight the threats posed by the far-right. But the Venezuelan leader’s brutal crackdown on opponents following his self-declared victory in a July election has instead shifted attention to their policies toward the beleaguered South American nation — and generated criticism that they have enabled the regime.

Neither Lula, who has long maintained close ties to Venezuela, nor the leftist Sanchez have recognized Maduro’s declaration of victory.

But they have also avoided endorsing opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez’s claims that he won the race, fostering backlash at home and abroad from critics who say their alarmism about democracy should apply as equally to Venezuela’s socialist regime as it does to the far-right movements making gains from Europe to the Americas.

Sanchez, in particular, has found himself under intensifying scrutiny since his government struck a deal with Venezuela that allowed Gonzalez to flee to Spain earlier this month.

While the agreement granted Gonzalez asylum, it also removed the biggest hurdle facing Maduro’s quest to remain in power and cast a spotlight on the Spanish left’s links to the regime: Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, the former prime minister and Sanchez partymate who led the talks with Caracas, has long expressed sympathy for the Venezuelan government.

Sanchez’s government is now facing fierce blowback over the release of photos showing that Spain allowed Maduro acolytes Delcy and Jorge Rodriguez into its ambassadors’ residence to negotiate Gonzalez’s exit, especially after Gonzalez said he was forced to sign a document accepting a court ruling that recognized Maduro’s victory.

The episode has raised questions about the underlying intent of Spain’s strategy, and led an opposition leader in parliament to call for the resignation of Sanchez’s foreign affairs minister.

The prime minister is also under increasing pressure to recognize Gonzalez as the victor after a slim parliamentary majority voted to do so, although the government has said any such decision would be made according to the European Union’s position.

Lula has similarly advocated for a diplomatic resolution after years of arguing that the sanctions-heavy campaign waged by the US disproportionately hurt ordinary Venezuelans while failing to loosen Maduro’s grip on power.

But he has struggled to overcome the perception that his long friendship with Maduro, whom he cast last year as a victim of a global “narrative,” is clouding Brazil’s approach. And while the Venezuelan opposition initially backed his diplomatic posture, it has so far proved incapable of pressuring Maduro into a change of course.

The Venezuelan leader has ignored demands from Lula and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, a fellow leftist, to release full ballot records, and their warnings against repression have failed to dissuade the regime from threatening to detain opposition leaders or arresting nearly 2,000 alleged dissidents. Both Maduro and the opposition, meanwhile, rejected Lula’s proposal for new elections as a potential solution in August.

Neither Lula nor Sanchez’s offices responded to requests for comment.

Fake News and Trump

The pair of leftists are nevertheless betting that Venezuela will take a back seat to mounting global concerns about a potential Donald Trump victory in November’s US election, an outcome that would provide a massive boost to far-right movements that have made significant gains across the world in recent years.

The event aims to forge consensus around how to counter that momentum, with an agenda focused on blunting the power of fake news, protecting democratic institutions and ensuring free and fair elections, said Ambassador Carlos Cozendey, the secretary of multilateral affairs at Brazil’s foreign ministry.

Brazil expects officials from roughly a dozen countries, including France, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and the US, to attend, although it is unclear whether leaders like Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau will take part.

The spread of online misinformation has been a particular focus for Brazil, where the Supreme Court ordered a ban on Elon Musk’s X platform in August, after it refused to appoint a legal representative and take down accounts accused of disseminating hate speech.

The court has painted its efforts as a crusade against anti-democratic acts, but the ban on the social media site has generated allegations from Musk and others that the judges and their supporters on the left are the ones eroding free speech protections and undermining democracy.

Lula made a veiled reference to the battle during his opening address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, saying that Brazil and other countries cannot be “intimidated by individuals, corporations or digital platforms that believe they are above the law.”

But while he spoke about the need to defend democracy against “extremist, messianic and totalitarian attacks,” he avoided any mention of Maduro or Venezuela.

--With assistance from Rodrigo Orihuela.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.