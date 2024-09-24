European Shares Advance Toward Record on China Economy Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks climbed back toward a record high following gains in Asia after China unleashed measures to aid the economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.8% higher as of 8:13 a.m. in London, with miners, luxury stocks and technology leading gains. Miners gained as iron ore spiked following China’s move. Commerzbank AG bounced back from Monday’s decline after a German finance ministry official said the government was opposed to a takeover. AMS-Osram jumped as UBS upgraded the stock to buy.

China’s central bank unleashed an unprecedented blitz of policy support for the economy, as authorities made their boldest swing so far to hit this year’s annual growth target of about 5%. The People’s Bank of China cut the amount of money banks must hold in reserve to the lowest level since at least 2020, and reduced a key policy rate.

The main regional index is about 0.8% below its August record level, with investors now focusing on how fast and how far will the Federal Reserve move on rates cuts following last week’s reduction. They will be closely watching data on the Fed’s preferred price metric and US personal spending later this week.

“China’s stimulus will be good for Europe as it could boost consumption and growth specially for some laggards such as Germany,” said Ricardo Gil, deputy CIO at Trea AM. With markets already near highs, “we don’t see much further to go, so new catalysts need to be found.”

SECTORS IN FOCUS

China-exposed sectors including European miners, luxury goods makers and automakers could be active on Tuesday after China announced measures to boost growth and shore up its property market.

For more on equity markets:

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.