Macron Says France’s Parliament Can Overcome Divisive Election

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision in June to call snap parliamentary elections and said he trusted the new government to be able to push through “useful reform” for the country.

“I’m reasonably optimistic about the fact that reasonable social democrats, centrists and reasonable rightists can work together for the years to come to deliver a strong agenda,” Macron said on a panel discussion with Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders at the Berlin Global Dialogue. “What we have to do is first to preserve and digest all the reforms we delivered during the past seven years.”

Michel Barnier, who was named prime minister last month, said in his first policy address to France’s parliament yesterday that his government wouldn’t work miracles but that it would strive to overcome obstacles to meet the public’s concerns.

In his speech, Barnier aimed to tread a narrow path between reassuring markets that France would get its public finances under control while maintaining enough support to avoid his government being toppled by a no-confidence motion.

Macron said that it had become untenable to continue to govern with the prior composition of parliament, given opinion polls that put support for the far right at 35% of voters. Yet the vote didn’t hand power to the populist National Rally party. Instead, it resulted in a divided parliament in which no single party could form a majority with only its allies.

“I asked the French people: Do you want them to govern? They answered very clearly: No,” Macron said.

He added that his support of the EU growth agenda was largely based on his view that it’s the only way to improve the situation for the middle class and prevent them from continuing to move toward political extremes. “This is the only way to reconcile economy and the reality of politics.” he said.

