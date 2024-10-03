Mauritius Government Agrees Deal With UK on Chagos Archipelago

(Bloomberg) -- The Mauritian government said it’s reached an agreement with the UK regarding the Indian Ocean island nation’s sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth spoke to his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, earlier on Thursday, according to a statement posted on the Mauritian Government Information Service’s Facebook page. Jugnauth will make a further statement about the issue later, it said.

The UK has been under international pressure to give up the archipelago, which is home to a strategically important US Air Force base on its biggest island, Diego Garcia.

