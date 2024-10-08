Supreme Court Signals Backing for Biden ‘Ghost Gun’ Regulation

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: A ghost gun is displayed before the start of an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House April 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden announced a new firearm regulation aimed at reining in ghost guns, untraceable, unregulated weapons made from kids. Biden also announced Steve Dettelbach as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices indicated they are likely to let President Joe Biden’s administration regulate build-at-home “ghost gun” kits in a clash over a rule designed to stem a torrent of untraceable weapons.

Hearing arguments in Washington, key justices questioned a federal appeals court’s conclusion that the 2022 regulation exceeds the authority of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives under a 1968 gun control law.

The ATF regulation subjects gun kits to the same requirements as fully assembled firearms, meaning dealers must include serial numbers, conduct background checks and keep records of transactions.

Chief Justice John Roberts said kits that have been on the market are easily convertible into functioning firearms. “My understanding is that it’s not terribly difficult for someone to do this,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.