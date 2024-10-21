Mozambique Police Use Teargas to Disperse Protesters, Reporters

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican police on Monday fired teargas to disperse reporters interviewing the opposition presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who had called for protests against the Oct. 9 vote and weekend murder of his lawyer.

A livestream from his Facebook account showed him talking to journalists in the street in Maputo, the capital, before teargas sent them scrambling.

Earlier, law-enforcement also fired tear gas at dozens of protesters had gathered at the scene where Mondlane’s lawyer was gunned down by unknown killers. The demonstrators who shouted “This country is ours! Save Mozambique!” fled as a helicopter circled above them, according to a live stream from the Centro Para Democracia e Direitos Humanos, a local human-rights campaign group.

Tensions are high in the country after Mondlane and the Podemos party that backed him decried the electoral process as fraudulent. Numerous observers have also raised questions of the credibility of the vote counting, with those from the European Union citing evidence of potential ballot-box stuffing. Mondlane called for a national strike on Monday.

Police last week broke up an opposition rally in the northern city of Nampula using live bullets, according to Amnesty International, which called it a gross violation of both Mozambican and international human-rights law.

