Belarus Starts Preparing Major Joint Military Drills With Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Belarus general staffs have begun preparations to hold joint military drills called Zapad-2025, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Wednesday on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Khrenin didn’t elaborate on how many troops will be involved and where the joint military drills will take place.

Russia and Belarus regularly hold their Zapad military exercises, which are among the biggest drills held by the allies and usually involve responding to perceived threats from the West. The war games in late 2021 amassed as many as 200,000 troops as Russia used them as cover to prepare its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

