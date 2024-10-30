Milei Fires His Foreign Minister Who Put Out Diplomatic Fires

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Javier Milei fired Foreign Minister Diana Mondino Wednesday after she reportedly voted at the United Nations in favor of ending the US embargo against Cuba.

Milei replaced Mondino with Gerardo Werthein, who was Argentina’s ambassador to the US, according to chief spokesman Manuel Adorni, who posted on X about the change. Newspapers La Nacion and Clarin reported on Argentina’s vote at the UN on the Cuba embargo.

It marks one of highest level departures in Milei’s administration since he took office nearly a year ago, and a pivot away from one of his top campaign allies. Mondino ran on his ticket early on during Milei’s presidential run, shoring up international credibility during a campaign defined by theatrics and lack of organization. Milei also fired Cabinet Chief Nicolas Posse earlier this year.

Mondino made her mark as foreign minister by putting out diplomatic crises after Milei fanned tensions between leaders in Brazil, Colombia and Spain. She was one of first members of the administration to tamp down Milei’s harsh China rhetoric during the campaign, which the president himself has reversed on.

Her tenure was under question in recent months as she didn’t always travel alongside Milei during some of his trips abroad or participate in bilateral meetings.

