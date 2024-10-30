Swiss Lawyers Hit by US Sanctions for Hiding Dirty Russian Money

(Bloomberg) -- A pair of Swiss lawyers were hit by US sanctions for helping illegal money flow from Russia through shell companies, as it seeks to put pressure on intermediaries in Switzerland that offer legal cover for continued violations.

The lawyers, Andres Baumgartner and Fabio Libero Delco, were sanctioned on Wednesday by the Office of Foreign Assets Control who said the pair “are major handlers of Russian assets and are important business and cash flow facilitators for Russian in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.”

It’s the first time Swiss lawyers have been targeted by the US since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The crackdown comes as Switzerland’s parliament debates a draft law that would force companies to declare their real ownership and require lawyers to flag suspect transactions - or face criminal prosecution.

With Switzerland’s traditional bank secrecy now notionally a thing of the past, progressive lawmakers are targeting the loopholes that critics say still facilitate the flow of dirty money in and out of the country.

At last count, there were close to 33,000 shell companies based in Switzerland, one for every 37 citizens in Geneva alone. But conservative politicians and legal lobby groups say the bill is a blunt instrument that targets not just the fringe of shady lawyers but also the regular businesses of property and M&A law.

Earlier this month, a delegation of US State Department and Treasury officials flew to Switzerland to meet their Swiss counterparts to discuss progress in fighting money laundering and sanctions. The US delegation stressed “the importance of closing loopholes in what could be exploited by financial and legal intermediaries in support of illicit financial activity,” according to a statement from the US Embassy in Bern.

