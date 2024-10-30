Trump Campaign Sues in Philadelphia Suburb Over Mail-In Ballots

Mail-in ballot application boxes at the Board of Elections in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Pennsylvania is taking steps to scale up for the November 3 election. Counties are investing millions of dollars on new ballot sorters, high-speed scanners and other equipment and staff to handle the projected 3 million mail-in ballots for November 3. Photographer: Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The campaign of former president Donald Trump sued the board of elections in a suburban county just north of Philadelphia for allegedly turning away voters who sought mail-in ballots.

According to the complaint filed late Tuesday in Bucks County voters who tried earlier in the day to request the ballots at election offices were forced by security to leave.

The complaint seeks a judicial declaration that the county’s actions violated state election code and an order forcing the election board to allow anyone who wants a mail-in ballot to receive one by 5 p.m. today. Bucks county has a population of more than 600,000.

The Trump campaign filed the suit along with the Republican National Committee, the state Republican Party and David McCormick, the former Bridgewater Associates head who is running as a Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania.

The challenge comes as the state prepares for a hotly-contested election between Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Pennsylvania is one of the battleground states where polls show a tight race for the White House. Trump appeared at a rally in Allentown on Tuesday.

The county said in posts on social media that individuals who were in line were “briefly told they could not be accommodated” due to a “miscommunication.” Voters can submit their application for mail-in-ballots and can pick them up later in the week, the county said.

Spokespersons for the county’s Board of Elections didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

