Harris Narrowly Ahead in Nevada, North Carolina, NYT Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remain deadlocked in key battleground states days before the US presidential election, according to a New York Times/Siena poll published on Sunday.

The survey shows Harris narrowly ahead of Trump in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, while the Republican retained his advantage in Arizona and erased her lead in Pennsylvania.

Millions of ballots have already been cast in person or by mail ahead of Tuesday’s election, which is regarded as too close to call.

Harris had 48% support among likely voters in North Carolina compared with Trump’s 46%. She also leads in Georgia by 48% to 47%, and in Wisconsin by 49% to 47%.

Trump is ahead in Arizona, with 49% of likely voters backing the Republican against Harris’ 45%. The candidates were tied at 48% in Pennsylvania, where each has campaigned vigorously in recent weeks, and at 47% in Michigan.

The survey was conducted by phone between Oct. 24 and Nov. 2 with 7,879 likely voters across the seven battleground states whose electoral votes are likely to decide the election.

The margin of error was plus or minus 1.3 percentage points across the seven states and about plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for each state poll.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.