Harris, Trump Blitz Battlegrounds as Final Polls Show Tight Race

(Bloomberg) -- A flurry of polls released Sunday show Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remain poised for a photo finish in this week’s presidential election, with voters narrowly split both nationally and across the pivotal swing states that will decide the election.

There were some encouraging signs for the Democratic nominee, with the final poll from ABC News and Ipsos giving Harris a 49%-46% edge nationally, while the New York Times/Siena survey released Sunday showing Harris ahead in five of seven swing states.

A poll by the Des Moines Register showing Harris with a 47%-44% lead in Iowa — a state Trump has won in each of his prior elections — was likely an outlier, but suggested the vice president could be succeeding in her efforts to make inroads with White voters in the Midwest.

Still, Harris’ advantage across all of the surveys was within the margin of error, and a NBC News poll released Sunday showed the race deadlocked 49%-49%.

Both candidates are campaigning like the race remains on a knife’s edge: Harris is speaking at a church service and holding a campaign rally at Michigan State University, while Trump has rallies planned in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Both are expected to strongly emphasize their competing economic platforms across the events, especially with the polls showing at least one consensus - that the economy remains the top concern for voters.

Data released last week showed that the US economy continued to grow as inflation cooled and the US added jobs, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace due to a pair of major hurricanes and strikes by aircraft machinists that weighed on employment data.

Here’s what is happening on the campaign trail:

Trump Courts Women

Surveys have shown a stark gender divide among the electorate, with women rallying behind Harris while Trump holds a similar advantage with men.

Ahead of his rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Trump featured a slate of high-profile female supporters as he looked to cut into Democrats’ advantage. Speakers included former professional race car driver Danica Patrick, former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump’s White House press secretary.

The Trump campaign has sought to exploit comments by billionaire Mark Cuban, a top Harris surrogate, who said on ABC’s The View last week that Trump is “never” around any “strong and intelligent women.”

Trump, who has been found liable for sexual abuse, has often undercut his own efforts — including suggesting at a recent rally that women should be protected “whether the women like it or not.”

He spent large swaths of his rally in Pennsylvania suggesting, without evidence, that the election system, polling firms and media were corrupt and conspiring against his campaign — the latest signal that the former president is gearing up to contest the results of the election if he did not prevail.

Trump spent copious time denouncing early voting, even as his advisers have pointed to higher turnout among Republican early voters to suggest his campaign has momentum. He said he believed voting should only be held on Election Day, with results certified immediately that night.

“Everyone’s afraid to damn talk about it, and then they accuse you of being a conspiracy theorist,” Trump said.

Trump went on to say he believed the US voting system was worse than in developing countries, and complained his top campaign aides needed to spend time strategizing about challenging election procedures rather than campaign spending or rally locations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.