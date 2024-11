Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, speaks during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol is set to outline aggressive efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to help overturn Joe Biden's 2022 election.

(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Adam Schiff defeated Republican Steve Garvey, a former professional baseball player, in the California Senate race, according to the Associated Press.

Schiff, who has served in the US House since 2001, will fill the US Senate seat of the late Dianne Feinstein.

