Florida Abortion Rights Bill Fails Despite 57% Support, Keeping 6-Week Ban in Place

Signage for Amendment 4 outside the Supervisor of Elections building in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The 2024 presidential campaign was marked by two assassination attempts, a candidate switch, divisive rhetoric and warnings about the fate of democracy. Photographer: Josh Ritchie/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A ballot measure that would have shored up abortion rights in Florida has failed, according to the Associated Press, keeping in place one of the country’s most restrictive abortions bans.

Florida is one of 10 states where voters were getting a direct say on abortion rights this election through local ballot measures, the most in any cycle since at least 1970, according to Ballotpedia. The results of the others are yet to be called.

Florida’s abortion ballot measure was one of the most closely-watched after the state enacted a six-week abortion ban in May, making it one of the most restrictive places for access in the country, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that backs reproductive rights.

At 57% of support, it fell short of the 60% threshold required in the state. The measure, known as Amendment 4, would have changed the state constitution to provide a right to abortion before fetal viability.

Ballot measures, either initiated by citizens or state legislatures, have become a common tool in shoring up abortion rights since the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned two years ago. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision eliminated the constitutional right to abortion at the federal level but didn’t preclude states from granting that protection to its own residents.

As of October, abortion rights supporters had raised $160 million for these measures, about six times more than their opponents, according to the Associated Press.

In 2022 and 2023, residents in seven states including Ohio, Kentucky and Kansas voted on reproductive health-care measures. All ended in wins for abortion rights.

Abortion has also been a persistent theme in this year’s presidential race. Even before Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Kamala Harris was at the forefront of the Democratic Party’s messaging on the issue. Harris repeatedly blamed Donald Trump for the proliferation of restrictions since the Dobbs decision. Trump, who appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who made the decision and has taken credit for the ruling, has repeatedly shifted his messaging on reproductive rights.

In October, after previously dodging the question, he committed to vetoing a federal abortion ban.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.