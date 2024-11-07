UK Expands Sanctions on Putin ‘War Machine’ Beyond Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will significantly expand its sanctions on Russia’s industrial military complex, with the aim of disrupting the supply of vital equipment for President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration announced 56 new sanctions, including on suppliers of machine tools and drone components, calling it the largest package against Russia since May 2023. It also said it would be the first in the Group of Seven nations to target Russian proxy military groups in Africa.

The sanctions include suppliers supporting Russia’s military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Africa and a GRU agent involved in the use of a deadly nerve agent in the UK in 2018, the Foreign Office said.

The move, announced Thursday, came as Starmer joined European leaders including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the European Political Community in Budapest. The US election of Donald Trump is expected to dominate the talks, as well as security, support for Ukraine and migration.

“Today’s measures will continue to push back on the Kremlin’s corrosive foreign policy, undermining Russia’s attempts to foster instability across Africa and disrupting the supply of vital equipment for Putin’s war machine,” UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Entities sanctioned include suppliers of microelectronics and ball bearings to Russia’s military-industrial complex based across China, Turkey and Central Asia, the UK said.

