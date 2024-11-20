Marcos Says Indonesia Agrees to Repatriate Filipina on Death Row

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said a Filipina on death row in Indonesia is going to be repatriated, thanking Prabowo Subianto’s government for its goodwill.

Marcos said the two nations reached an agreement to send Mary Jane Veloso back to the Philippines. She was arrested in 2010 in Indonesia on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to death.

“This outcome is a reflection of the depth our nation’s partnership with Indonesia — united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” Marcos said in a statement posted on his Facebook page Wednesday.

Veloso’s case has been the subject of negotiations between Indonesia and the Philippines for nearly a decade, with Manila managing to get a reprieve for Veloso in 2015 under then-President Benigno Aquino.

Marcos and Prabowo have pushed for greater ties between their countries, with the Indonesian leader visiting Manila in September.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.