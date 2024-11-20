Tunisia Opposition Leader Hospitalized After Acid Attack at Home

(Bloomberg) -- A prominent Tunisian politician who tried unsuccessfully to stand against President Kais Saied in last month’s elections is undergoing treatment for serious burns sustained from an acid attack.

Abdellatif Mekki, a former health minister and leader of the opposition Action and Achievement party, suffered burns in his eyes, neck and face after he was attacked at his home by a neighbor, his party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear. Action and Achievement urged authorities to open an investigation, saying previous complaints by Mekki against the attacker and his family were not followed through.

Mekki, a former member of the Islamist Ennahda party, was among several candidates who sought to challenge Saied in the Oct. 6 vote, only to be excluded by Tunisia’s election authority. Saied, who was seeking to extend his leadership of the North African country that began in 2019, went on to win the vote.

The buildup to the election was marred by accusations Saied was trying to orchestrate a victory, and several opposition candidates and critics were arrested. Less than a third of the 9.7 million-strong electorate participated in the vote, the lowest rate for a presidential poll since Tunisia gained independence from France almost seven decades ago.

