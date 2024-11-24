Polish Opposition Party Picks Nawrocki as Presidential Candidate

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s biggest opposition party Law & Justice picked Karol Nawrocki to run in next year’s presidential election in a bid to hold on to the role as a counterweight to Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government.

Nawrocki, 41, a relatively little-known historian who has been leading the state Institute of National Remembrance, will compete against Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. The pro-European Union Civic Platform picked Trzaskowski in a separate primary Saturday.

