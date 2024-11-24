Romanian Premier Ahead After Presidential Vote’s First Round

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was on course to win the first round of Romania’s presidential election and is likely to face anti-corruption party leader Elena Lasconi in a runoff in two weeks.

The Social Democratic leader took about 25% of the votes on Sunday and Lasconi came in second with 18%, according to exit polls by broadcasters Digi 24 and Antena 3.

The projections suggest voters rejected ultra-nationalist candidate George Simion, who has pledged to end Romania’s aid to Ukraine and described US President-elect Donald Trump as his inspiration. Exit polls have him in fourth place. The top two vote winners advance to the runoff.

The battle for runner-up was tight with gaps between the candidates within the margin of error. Ultra-nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu was polling third with about 16%.

“What I can say after today’s vote is that the democracy in Romania is strong,” Ciolacu said as the results came in. “I will take into account this vote and I will talk with all the candidates to gather their proposals.”

Romania holds a parliamentary election next week and a victory for Ciolacu would allow him to rally the Social Democrats as they seek to form the next government.

The Social Democrats and Romania’s Liberal Party, which have formed a unity coalition over the last three years, have dropped their cooperation as they moved into campaign mode.

Fraud Claim

Political polarization has fueled the rise of Simion’s Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, with whom the main parties have refused to form an coalition.

Simion, who polled second in pre-election surveys, refused to accept exit-poll projections, claiming voter fraud.

The next administration looks set to face a turbulent term including the challenge inflation and a surge in social spending, which is expected to result in the European Union’s widest budget deficit this year.

The question of support for neighboring Ukraine will also loom large for Romania, a nation on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s eastern flank.

Romania’s president holds a largely ceremonial office, but is the commander-in-chief of the military and represents the country at NATO and European Union summits.

The contest follows a period of relative political calm in Romania marked by joint government by the main parties. Their pact drew a line under a decade of political turmoil and mass protests — and helped push forward long-delayed investments in infrastructure.

