Chile’s Boric Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation in New Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Chile President Gabriel Boric’s lawyer said sexual harassment allegations against the head of state are false as a new scandal grips the government, just weeks after a former top official was charged with rape.

Jonatan Valenzuela told reporters Tuesday that the accuser sent Boric about 25 e-mails between 2013 and 2014, and that those messages show the president himself was the victim of harassment.

In a statement late on Monday, Valenzuela said the accuser had filed a formal complaint with prosecutors in Boric’s native region of Magallanes on Sept. 6, 2024. Those accusations include claims that Boric shared “private images.”

“The president categorically rejects and denies the content of this complaint,” Valenzuela said on Tuesday, adding that Boric has nothing to hide. “The president has been victim of a series of acts that will become perfectly established in the investigation.”

Boric and the accuser had never had a relationship or were even friends, the lawyer said.

Still, the accusations represent a blow to a government that’s already facing intense scrutiny after ex-Undersecretary Manuel Monsalve stepped down in October and was later charged with rape. Critics say top officials including Boric and Interior Minister Carolina Toha reacted too slowly to the complaint against the former official. Both cases are especially damaging to an administration that has embraced feminism and prioritized women’s rights.

At the time of the alleged actions in 2013 and 2014, Boric, who is now 38 years old, was doing an internship, Valenzuela said. He and the accuser have not had any contact since 2014, Valenzuela said.

