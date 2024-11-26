Turkey Captured Suspects in Israeli Rabbi’s Murder, Anadolu Says

(Bloomberg) -- Three suspects accused of murdering an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi in the United Arab Emirates were apprehended in Istanbul over the weekend during a covert operation by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and police.

The suspects, two 28-year-olds and a 33-year-old, all Uzbek nationals, were extradited to the UAE upon a request from Emirati authorities, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing security officials it didn’t identify by name. The men had arrived in Turkey after allegedly killing Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been living in Abu Dhabi as an emissary for Chabad-Lubavitch, a Jewish organization.

UAE Says Alleged Murderers of Israeli Rabbi Were Uzbek

Turkish intelligence tracked the suspects and coordinated with police to detain them as they left the Istanbul airport, according to the report.

The UAE confirmed on Nov. 24 that the suspects were in custody following the discovery of Kogan’s body. In a statement Tuesday, the UAE expressed “sincere appreciation” to authorities in Turkey for their cooperation in arresting the perpetrators.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the murder “an abhorrent act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” while the US National Security Council praised Emirati authorities for their swift action.

Initial reports in Israeli media speculated that Iran may have been involved in Kogan’s death, but Tehran denied any connection. Emirati authorities haven’t suggested the suspects acted on behalf of any state.

