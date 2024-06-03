(Bloomberg) -- California and the US Southwest are bracing for the season’s first major heat wave this week, with blistering temperatures set to drive up both electricity demand and health risks.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 104F (40C) in downtown Sacramento Wednesday and may get even higher in some parts of the California’s Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning stretches across large parts of California and into Nevada and Arizona.

This will be the first major heat wave to strike the West this year. It may tax power grids as residents switch on air conditioners, driving up demand for electricity. The temperatures will also pose a threat humans and animals, as well as crops.

“We can call this an early season heat wave,” said Bryan Jackson, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

The searing heat is building into the area from Texas and Mexico as a ridge of high pressure spreads over California, the intermountain West and the Great Basin. It will linger through the week before starting to wane by this weekend, according, Jackson said.

While the air will be hot, it comes as mountain streams and rivers are still full from melting snow. That raises the risk of drowning and freezing for people who take to the water to beat the heat. At this time of year there is actually a hypothermia risk for swimmers braving the frigid mountain streams as the temperatures soar.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service warned.

