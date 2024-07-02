Centeno Says Better Forecasts Mean ECB Can Look at Every Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Improving confidence in the European Central Bank’s inflation forecasts allows policymakers to consider interest-rate cuts at every meeting, Governing Council member Mario Centeno told CNBC in an interview.

While officials must be prudent in assessing the outlook, some of the latest data have proved the ECB’s projections correct, Centeno said. He argued that the labor market is the “biggest pillar of stability and income growth for our citizens,” suggesting confidence in a rebound in consumer spending.

“The last numbers we got proved our forecast correct” and “that gives us confidence that inflation will fall to 2% in a timely manner,” Centeno said. “And as this confidence builds up with this forecast that we’re getting right, I think we can look at every meeting and take decisions that give us the level of prudence.”

Centeno was less confident on the region’s growth outlook.

“The baseline is solid,” he said, though any deviations from this path would be reason for concern.

