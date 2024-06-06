(Bloomberg) -- Chanel’s artistic director Virginie Viard is leaving the French label after almost three decades, including five years overseeing the fashion collections.

A new chapter is opening for the brand’s fashion division, a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Chanel is “confident in the team’s ability to ensure the continuity of the collections during this period of transition.”

Viard, 62, took over as artistic director when Karl Lagerfeld died in 2019, taking creative responsibility for a brand known for its tweed jackets, flap bags that now cost more than €10,000 in Paris and No.5 fragrance. A replacement will be announced in due course, Chanel added.

Just two weeks ago, Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux told Bloomberg News he was the “happiest in the world to have Virginie as a designer,” as the company reported annual results and warned of a more “challenging environment.”

Chief Executive Officer Leena Nair also said then, when asked about rumors that the artistic director would leave, that customers “love the silhouette and fit” of Viard’s creations.

Since Viard has been in charge, Chanel’s fashion business more than doubled, with ready-to-wear in particular expanding. However, her departure comes at a moment of slowdown for luxury brands after the post-pandemic boom years when customers spent with gusto on high-end goods.

Viard unveiled Chanel’s cruise collection last month on a rooftop in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, France. Models strutted in cold and windy weather with some wearing pale green tweed ensembles paired with hoodies in an apparent bid to appeal to younger clients.

Speculation in the fashion industry is growing that Hedi Slimane, the designer of LVMH’s Celine, could be approached to be Chanel’s new artistic director. His Triomphe collection unveiled in March had many of the aesthetic codes of the brand created by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel including Twiggy-lookalike models wearing short skirts, dark sunglasses, knee-high boots paired with pearl necklaces and earrings.

Chanel’s haute couture fall/winter collection will be presented as planned on June 25 at the Opera Garnier, the company said.

Chanel is privately-owned by the billionaire brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer whose fortunes are estimated at about $54 billion each, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bruno Pavlovsky heads Chanel’s fashion division.

