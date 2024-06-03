(Bloomberg) -- Cofco International Ltd., the trading arm of China’s largest food company, is exploring options including a sale for its Chicago grain terminal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The facility is the last of its kind still operating in the city that’s home to the Chicago Board of Trade, where benchmarks for wheat, corn and soybeans trade. The terminal in the southern part of the city is older and not as efficient as in the days Chicago was a major grain port, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

Any deal to sell the Chicago terminal would come after Cofco offloaded its Milwaukee facility in the neighboring state of Wisconsin last year. It would also follow the company’s decision to relocate from downtown Chicago to the suburbs due to high costs and persistent crime.

A spokesman for Cofco declined to comment.

Chicago once was one of the world’s top grain ports, with the Windy City serving as a delivery point for farms in the Midwest. But with more storage built both on farms and in importing nations, Cofco’s elevator is the only large terminal that’s still operating in the city.

Cofco entered the US market by acquiring Dutch grains trader Nidera BV, which owned the elevator. The facility is still a delivery point for commodities traded on the CBOT, owned by CME Group Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.