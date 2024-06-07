(Bloomberg) -- Companies offering buy now, pay later services like PayPal Holdings Inc. and Klarna Bank AB are selling debt backed by consumer loans, as they find new ways to fund their business in a higher-rate environment.

By offering pools of assets repackaged as securities, these firms are able to access relatively inexpensive funding via private markets, according to several lawyers and bankers speaking on the fringes of the Global ABS conference in Barcelona. That’s helping drive a resurgence in the sector.

PayPal signed an agreement with private equity firm KKR & Co. to sell it European loan packages, while Klarna has secured similar debt in private deals, two people with knowledge of these transactions said. A representative for Klarna declined to comment.

Others have also been using securitization deals to fund their business. US-based Affirm Holdings Inc. — best known for facilitating purchases of Peloton bikes — sold around $2.4 billion of ABS last year, while Australia’s Zip Co. has been tapping the market regularly, issuing A$3.1 billion ($2.1 billion) overall.

“There’s a lot of buy now, pay later deals going through privately at the moment,” said Salim Nathoo, a partner at A&O Shearman who works on such deals. “It’s a product that fintechs are pushing out in different jurisdictions and we are certainly seeing some pan-European portfolios hit the market.”

The viability of the buy now, pay later model, where consumers can spread out payments interest free, came under question in 2022 when central banks started hiking borrowing costs from historic lows. But the use of securitization may provide a vital lifeline for the sector, so long as the default rates within this market stay under control.

PayPal, Affirm and Zip saw their shares and debt tumble sharply in 2022, highlighting some of the risk facing this type of company, while Klarna’s valuation fell off a cliff in one of the biggest downrounds in tech history. But since then, they have found other tools that better suit higher rates, ABS being one of them.

These companies typically earn money by charging merchants, usually around 3% of the transaction cost, for allowing customers to spread out payments for purchases such as electronics and fashion accessories.

Still, the new form of ABS funding can’t match the cheap money era. Affirm and Zip used to issue convertible bonds with 0% coupons, which can be exchanged into shares on maturity, using roaring appetite for their stock to get funding virtually free. In Europe, Klarna used to sell commercial paper and short-term bonds.

Some warn the loans underlying the new debt packages come with risks. While euro-area consumer confidence has been improving in recent months, it remains below the long-term average, while inflation is proving stickier than expected on both sides of the Atlantic.

Buy now, pay later remains a very “two-tier market” between those who use it for convenience and those who use it because they are struggling to afford their shopping in a cost-of-living crisis, said Andy Brewer, an analyst at Fitch Ratings.

“I think a lot of the data isn’t that great in terms of performance,” he said.

For investors in the securitiza­tion space, the yields on offer are attractive, particularly lower down the capital stack. The recent debt packages sold typically comprised three tranches — senior, mezzanine and junior, the people familiar with the deals said. Both private equity and high street lenders were among the buyers.

The number of buy now, pay later players is also expanding, increasing the potential for more such deals to come through, said Manuel Bercovici, director of securitized products structuring at NatWest Markets. This includes big retailers who are also setting up their own programs, he said.

“The European BNPL sector has grown incredibly quickly,” said Oliver Aikens, counsel at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, speaking at the same conference in Barcelona. “There’s a lot of third party providers and that’s a trend that’s here to stay.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.