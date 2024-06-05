(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. committed to $8 billion for expansion and improvements at its Florida resort and theme parks, part of a longer-term plan to spend as much as $17 billion in the area.

Katherine Luetzow, a planning and engineering manager for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, recommended at a Wednesday hearing that the panel’s board approve the plan in a vote set for June 12.

The hearing follows the March settlement of a two-year-long political battle between Disney, one of the state’s biggest employers, and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis stripped Disney of its self-governing status in 2022 after the company spoke out against his policy to limit school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The governor installed a board of his own appointees to oversee the local government and Disney sued.

Last year, while the dispute with DeSantis was raging, Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger publicly touted a potential $17 billion in Florida investments over a decade. Although the current agreement with the district calls for “an initial capital investment of $8 billion dollars within the first 10 years,” a spokesman for Disney said the company is standing by its $17 billion pledge.

The tone at the board meeting was conciliatory and friendly.

“We’re heading toward a brand new day,” the board’s vice chair, Charbel Barakat, said of the relationship between the district and Disney. “I only wish we could have gotten here sooner but I’m glad we’re here today.”

Disney’s parks, resorts and cruise ships are the company’s biggest profit contributors, adding $5.39 billion in earnings in the first half of the company’s current fiscal year.

The expansion in Florida is part of a $60-billion, 10-year plan for Disney parks and resorts that also includes around $2 billion for Disneyland in Southern California. Spending on technology improvements for the properties could amount to 30% of the total, Disney has said.

Disney has four major parks in Central Florida, though the agreement with the DeSantis-appointed board allows for a fifth. The agreement also allows Disney to add two other smaller “minor parks,” 13,000 more hotel rooms and over 200,000 square feet of office space. The deal requires the company to spend $10 million within a decade on “attainable” housing projects.

--With assistance from Christopher Palmeri.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.