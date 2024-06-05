(Bloomberg) -- Numerous companies in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas along the Texas border have shuttered factories or curbed operations due to a severe drought in the region.

The natural disaster is having an impact on the manufacturing industry, which is one of the state’s main economic engines. Local authorities in Altamira, a port city on the Gulf of Mexico known as a hub for chemical companies, recently limited water to some 70 companies to prioritize access for residents, according to reports. Tamaulipas, which is experiencing some degree of drought across its territory, also includes the city of Nuevo Laredo on the Texas border, which is home to many foreign-owned manufacturing plants.

Mexico has been plagued by sweltering temperatures and droughts this year, which are expected to continue in the coming weeks. Foreign manufacturers are facing significant obstacles in moving operations to Mexico, including difficulty obtaining reliable water supplies, S&P Global Ratings wrote in an April report.

Chemicals company Cabot Corp. has curtailed work at its facility in Altamira, Mexico, due to the water shortage, spokesperson Emily Moran said Tuesday. The plant is “currently unable to operate all production units and is running limited production, along with warehouse, packing, and shipping operations,” Moran said in an email. Water supply to the facility has deteriorated in “quantity and quality” in recent weeks, Moran said.

That scarcity has also impacted other companies in the region.

Resin company Vestolit, a unit of Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, is coordinating with local and regional authorities to grapple with the shutdown of production lines at its Altamira facility. It’s working to resume activities as soon as possible, an Orbia spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.

Chemours Co. said last week that it was “complying with a request from the government to temporarily minimize water intake,” which led to a pause in production at its titanium dioxide manufacturing facility in Altamira. A Chemours spokesperson declined to comment further.

Trade publications reported that Ineos Styrolution late last month imposed supply limits on resins made at its Altamira plant. Requests for comment from Ineos weren’t immediately returned.

Tamaulipas, the state where the shuttered facilities are located, had four municipalities experiencing exceptional drought, the most serious degree of shortage, according to a recent report from the National Water Commission.

