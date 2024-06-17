2h ago
ECB Vice President Says ‘Personally’ Concerned by Far-Right Rise
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said he’s concerned about the rise of the far-right across the region.
“I’m concerned by illiberal movements that put into question the European integration process,” he told a conference in Santander, Spain, highlighting that he was speaking in a personal capacity. “In this world of renationalization, return to domestic issue, the only way is to be more united.”
Guindos — a former Spanish finance minister — spoke a week after European Parliament elections that saw far-right parties gaining in the euro area’s biggest economies. A snap vote taking place in France later this month could see Marine Le Pen’s National Rally form the next government there, leading to a so-called cohabitation with President Emmanuel Macron.
Guindos also said:
- Market repricing has been “orderly, not of an extreme impact”
- “We do not have any type of predetermined path for interest rates”
- “The disinflation process has been very intense, and all the indicators we have of underlying inflation indicate a deceleration of it”
