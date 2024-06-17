(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said he’s concerned about the rise of the far-right across the region.

“I’m concerned by illiberal movements that put into question the European integration process,” he told a conference in Santander, Spain, highlighting that he was speaking in a personal capacity. “In this world of renationalization, return to domestic issue, the only way is to be more united.”

Guindos — a former Spanish finance minister — spoke a week after European Parliament elections that saw far-right parties gaining in the euro area’s biggest economies. A snap vote taking place in France later this month could see Marine Le Pen’s National Rally form the next government there, leading to a so-called cohabitation with President Emmanuel Macron.

Guindos also said:

Market repricing has been “orderly, not of an extreme impact”

“We do not have any type of predetermined path for interest rates”

“The disinflation process has been very intense, and all the indicators we have of underlying inflation indicate a deceleration of it”

