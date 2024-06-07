(Bloomberg) -- French night-vision technology firm Exosens SAS rose in its Paris debut, following an initial public offering which tapped growing investor demand for companies that are benefiting from increased spending on defense.

Shares in Exosens opened at €24, up 20% from the offer price of €20. Its market capitalization was over €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) based on the IPO price.

The offering raised about €350 million in a combination of new funding and shareholders selling stakes.

Groupe HLD is retaining a majority stake, while the French state investment bank, Bpifrance, is acquiring a 4.5% holding.

The listing is yet another example of a reawakening in European IPO activity this year, with companies raising $13.3 billion to date, more than double the amount over the same period in 2023. The scourge of geopolitical conflict is also contributing to an increase in initial public offerings for European defense companies, as governments ramp up spending on the sector.

Exosens, which caters to the nuclear energy and defense industries among others, is pursuing a listing after the success of military gearbox maker Renk, which trades more than 70% above its IPO price.

Exosens will use the proceeds to reduce debt, invest in growth and increase its financial flexibility, the company said Friday.

BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. arranged the offering, while Lazard Ltd. acted as independent adviser.

