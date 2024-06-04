(Bloomberg) -- The FBI, French and Moldovan crime agencies mounted raids on suspected members of a gang paying officials millions of dollars in bribes to block Interpol “Red Notices.”

The authorities targeted a dozen suspects in more than 30 locations in Moldova on Tuesday, France’s Parquet National Financier said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moldova’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor Veronica Dragalin said in a separate statement that four people were detained and officials confiscated devices, such as phones, laptops and computers.

The Moldovan authorities said the evidence shows that a group of people with different citizenships set up the alleged corruption scheme to allow fugitives under the Interpol’s Red Notices to obtain asylum or refugee status in Moldova and other countries.

The goal was to block and erase these notices by offering bribes to public servants, including in Moldova. The bribes amounted to millions of dollars, according to the statement.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, said that its officials detected attempted wrongdoing “in a small number of cases.” They reported the mater to authorities in its host country, which opened a case last year.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

According to Interpol, UK authorities also flagged a separate cybercrime investigation focused on individuals in Moldova suspected of passing information about red notices to wanted persons.

(Updates with Moldova comment starting in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.