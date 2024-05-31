(Bloomberg) -- Finland emerged from a recession in the first quarter, recording a modest growth rate following two quarters of contraction in one of Europe’s worst-performing economies.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.2% in the quarter through March from the previous three-month period, when it contracted a revised 0.8%, Statistics Finland said on Friday, citing data adjusted for seasonal swings. The expansion was smaller than the 0.5% growth a flash estimate had indicated earlier this month.

The northernmost euro-area economy has been hit by a mix of factors, including the freezing of trade with neighboring Russia, while sluggish demand for the key export industries from Germany and Sweden slowed activity. Tighter monetary policy by the European Central Bank fed through to consumers quickly due to a high share of mortgages with variable interest rates, damping consumption too.

“The end of a technical recession primarily means that Finland’s economy has bottomed out and a turnaround is happening now,” said Petri Malinen, an economist at Suomen Yrittajat, an organization representing small and medium-sized enterprises. “There is no reason to celebrate yet though.”

Recent forecasts have invariably projected a continued slide for the Finnish economy this year, following a contraction of 1% in 2023. Finland’s Finance Ministry cut its forecast in April, expecting stagnation in 2024 instead of growth, while the Nordic region’s largest lender, Nordea Bank Abp, sees output shrinking 1% in the full year.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.