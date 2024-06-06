(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Soffer, developer of the Fontainebleau resort on the Las Vegas Strip, plans to acquire five acres nearby for $112.5 million.

The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority is scheduled to consider the sale on June 11, according to an agenda item for the upcoming meeting. The land is just south of Soffer’s new Fontainebleau resort, which opened last year.

“Almost six months into operations, we are already seeing positive and encouraging results for Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Soffer said Thursday in a statement. “This acquisition, which is strategically located for future growth, underscores our confidence in the Las Vegas market. We look forward to disclosing more details in the near future.”

Once home to the Riviera hotel and casino, the land is part of a larger parcel that was acquired by the tourism authority in 2015. Some of the property was used to expand the city’s convention center. Terms for the sale require construction of something of a similar quality as neighboring properties, including the Resorts World casino hotel. The agreement was modified to allow for high-end condominiums.

Soffer, who also owns the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, is partnered in the Las Vegas resort with the real estate arm of Koch Industries Inc. He previously developed the Turnberry condominium towers located behind the Las Vegas Fontainebleau.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.