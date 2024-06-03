(Bloomberg) -- For nearly four decades, Michigan Central Station sat rotting at the heart of Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. Squatters and graffiti artists found their way past razor wire and took residence in the 15-story train depot, where its mostly shattered windows and crumbling stone edifice became a national symbol of the city’s decline.

Bill Ford hated it.

“The train station was the picture of decay of Detroit,” said Ford, great-grandson of Ford Motor Co. founder Henry Ford and executive chair of the company. “I said, ‘one day if I can find a use for it, I’m going to buy it and make it magnificent again for the city.’”

Almost six years after acquiring the building and the Detroit Public School’s Book Depository next door, Ford Motor this week is opening the completely remodeled Michigan Central Station, converted into a commercial complex ready for shops, restaurants and office workers. It’s been refurbished to its original Beaux Arts glory from 1913, when it was designed by the same architects who created New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

It cost $949 million to restore both the station and Book Depository, and required the labor of more than 3,100 construction workers. The process began with pumping 3.5 million gallons of water out of the mostly roofless station, which took 18 months to drain. Some of the water damage remains in the form of pockmarks that riddle the imposing limestone columns throughout its interior.

But splendor far outshines the scars in the restoration. Ford included rose marble floors and soaring arched ceilings inlaid with 29,000 Guastavino tiles in the Grand Hall, where travelers waited for their trains generations ago.

Michigan Central will be home to hundreds of Ford’s tech employees, as well as other tenants, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The idea, Bill Ford said, is to create a young, tech-educated workforce that will help Detroit lure employers from outside the auto industry.

Detroit has already had a renaissance downtown, with Quicken Loans billionaire Dan Gilbert investing about $6 billion to acquire and rehabilitate properties in the city. The Ilitch family — which owns the Little Caesars pizza chain, Detroit Red Wings professional hockey team and the Detroit Tigers Major League Baseball team — also have redeveloped parts of the city.

Read more: How Billionaires Bought 70% of Detroit’s Offices and Transformed the City

Bill Ford said he wanted to be part of the turnaround. He aims to piggyback on Gilbert’s work, as well as new stadium deals funded over the past 20 years by the Ilitches and Fords, which own the National Football League’s Detroit Lions, and create a business environment that will attract companies from outside the region.

The Book Depository next door to the former train station houses an incubator for startups, some of them seeded by the Bill Ford’s venture capital fund, Fontinalis Partners. There are now more than 100 startups in the building.

Michigan Central will house Google’s Code Next program, which will provide science, technology, engineering and math training to Detroit high school students.

“It’s a big statement about what we’re trying to accomplish at Michigan Central,” Josh Sirefman, the project’s chief executive, said during a media tour last month. “To make sure that young people are part of the ecosystem that we’re building.”

The workers entering the train station’s Grand Hall will pass through ornate columns at the entry that, in some cases, required reconstruction with new limestone to support the structure. But to make it historically accurate, the restoration team convinced the station’s original quarry in Indiana to reopen to provide the 22,000-pound limestone blocks necessary to hand carve the capital columns. That long-closed quarry, which took considerable research to find, was known as Dark Hallow.

“It’s all very Harry Potter,” said Melissa Dittmer, the train station’s head of place.

