(Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities said they detained a French citizen on suspicion of spying, the latest of several arrests of foreigners in the country since the start of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

The person was “suspected of collecting information in the field of military activities,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said Thursday in a Telegram statement that didn’t identify the individual.

State-run Tass news agency later identified him as Laurent Vinatier, a consultant with the Swiss group Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue working on Eurasian issues, citing a spokesman for the organization. The report said Vinatier had earlier worked on the Chechen conflict.

He was officially accused of violating a law on so-called foreign agents. A video accompanying the statement appeared to show the man being detained by law enforcement.

“We are aware that Laurent Vinatier, an adviser at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, has been detained in Russia,” the organization said in an emailed statement. “We are working to get more details of the circumstances and to secure Laurent’s release.”

The Elysee and French Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been held in a Moscow jail for more than a year after he was detained in Yekaterinburg by agents of the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, on spying allegations that he and the newspaper have denied. The State Department has formally determined that Gershkovich has been “wrongfully detained,” opening the way for the US to negotiate on his behalf.

Alsu Kurmasheva, a Prague-based editor at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was detained in June last year and charged with failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

The Investigative Committee’s announcement came the same day as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy during World War II. French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the idea of sending military trainers to help Ukraine. Russia said those troops would become targets if deployed to Ukraine.

