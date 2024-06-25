(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. named Marc Whitten, a former Amazon executive and a founding engineer of Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox gaming console, to lead Cruise LLC, its troubled self-driving unit.

Whitten will take over July 16. The company has also hired Nick Mulholland as its chief communications and marketing officer. He previously held a similar position at Rivian Automotive Inc.

Setting up a new management team is a sign that GM is accelerating its push to restart the Cruise business after grounding its fleet last October, when one of its car dragged and seriously injured a pedestrian. Kyle Vogt resigned as chief executive officer in November and then GM ousted nine top executives the following month.

Cruise has been slowly getting its cars back on the road, putting vehicles first in Phoenix and then Dallas and Houston with safety drivers at the wheel to gather fresh mapping data in preparation for resuming robotaxi operations.

In addition to the pedestrian incident, Cruise has had other mishaps. The company hit a fire truck in San Francisco last year and had a dozen cars stall out in an intersection, causing an early morning traffic jam in the city. Those events contributed to California suspending the company’s license.

