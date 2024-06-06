Greek Banks Get ECB Approval for First Payouts Since 2008 Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank approved requests by Greece’s major banks to pay a dividend this year for the first time since 2008.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA and National Bank of Greece SA will pay the largest amounts, with €342 million ($372 million) and €332 million respectively, according to statements Thursday.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA will distribute €122 million out of 2023 profit — half of the amount in the form of a cash dividend and the remainder in a share buyback.

Greece’s banks haven’t paid out to shareholders since the financial crisis 16 years ago. The nation entered into a decade long debt crisis in 2010, with the lenders being recapitalized as part of its bailout programs.

The Greek banks index rose as much as 1.96%, the most since May 15 following the announcements from the country’s lenders on dividends.

“Supervisory approval for the resumption of dividend payments is the final stamp of approval for the bank’s full return to normality since the outburst of the financial crisis,” Alpha Services and Holdings SA Chief Executive Officer Vassilios Psaltis said in the statement.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA also said Thursday that they received the relevant approvals to reward their shareholders. Piraeus will pay in cash an amount of €79 million.

“While initial payout ratios are low (10-30%) we expect these to build over time to be in line with the EU average at around 50% by 2026,” Jefferies said in a note Thursday.

The final distribution of the payouts needs to also be approved by lenders’ shareholder meetings which are expected to take place in the summer.

