(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signaled he’s confident European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will secure a second term following the European Parliament election results on Sunday.

“It will be Mrs. von der Leyen,” Mitsotakis told Greek broadcaster Alpha TV on Tuesday, adding that an extension of her tenure is “locked” as he enters negotiations over the European Union top jobs on Monday.

With the EU’s top positions typically doled out on the basis of the results of the European elections, von der Leyen is well positioned to remain in power after her center-right European People’s Party won the elections with 186 seats in the 720-seat chamber. Mitsotakis’s ruling New Democracy party is a member of the EPP.

The 65-year-old German needs the backing of a majority of EU lawmakers and a majority of the 27 heads of state or government. In addition to her own EPP, von der Leyen will need support from the center-left and liberal groups to win a majority in the legislature.

“The European center stood its ground,” Mitsotakis said of the results, adding that he and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will be the EPP’s lead negotiators for the union’s top jobs.

