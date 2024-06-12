(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firms Hellman & Friedman, TPG Inc. and Vista Equity Partners are among remaining bidders for the software business of Aareal Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Inc., meanwhile, is among firms that dropped out of the bidding process, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty that any of the private equity firms will decide to make offers, while the list of remaining bidders may include other firms, the people said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that Advent International has asked for first-round bids for Aareon — the software arm of real estate lender Aareal. Advent may seek an equity value of at least €3 billion ($3.2 billion) for the unit, and suitors may opt to bid for Advent’s 30% direct stake in Aareon or for 100% of the business.

Representatives for Advent, Aareal Bank, H&F, TPG, Vista and Blackstone declined to comment.

Advent bought 30% of Aareon from Aareal in 2020 in a deal that gave the firm an equity value of about €860 million. The remaining shares are still owned by Aareal Bank, which is itself controlled by Advent, Centerbridge Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board after they acquired Aareal Bank last year.

Aareon, based in Mainz, Germany, makes software for the property industry, including for payments, contracts and facilities management.

