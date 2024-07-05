Here Are the Key Takeaways From US Jobs Report for June

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for June released Friday:

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 206,000 and job growth in the prior two months was revised down by 111,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 190,000 increase. Government and health care dominated the hiring.

The unemployment rate rose marginally to 4.1%, reflecting more people looking for work. Women gained 105,000 jobs in June and make up 49.8% of labor force, while the Black and Asian unemployment rates rose.

Average hourly earnings climbed by 0.3% in June from the previous month, taking the annual increase to 3.9% while average weekly earnings growth of 3.9% year-on-year matches the April gain but is the lowest in three years.

The median time it takes to find a job rose to 9.8 weeks, up from 8.9 weeks in May and the highest since February 2022; temporary help fell 48,900 in June, the most since April 2021.

Treasury yields dropped across the curve, with 10-year yields falling four basis points to 4.32%. S&P 500 contracts fluctuated. Swaps currently project almost two Fed reductions in 2024.

